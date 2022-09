McKinnon logged four carries for 12 yards and hauled in both of his targets for four yards and one touchdown during Thursday's 27-24 victory over the Chargers.

McKinnon actually outsnapped Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the contest 27-25, though it still resulted in six fewer touches. Either way, McKinnon has cemented himself as a regular in a committee approach to Kansas City's backfield and could take over a larger workload should CEH miss any time.