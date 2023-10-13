McKinnon didn't log any rush attempts and brought in three of five targets for 20 yards in the Chiefs' 19-8 win over the Broncos on Thursday night.

McKinnon was strictly deployed in his familiar pass-catching role, going without a carry for the first time since Week 1. He tied a season high with his three catches and set a new one with his target tally. McKinnon figures to continue in a low-upside fantasy role that will likely require him to score multiple touchdowns through the air to truly warrant a starting spot in lineups. He'll next take the field in a Week 7 home matchup against the Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 22.