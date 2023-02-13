McKinnon carried the ball four times for 34 yards in Sunday's 38-35 Super Bowl win over the Eagles. He added three receptions for 15 yards.

McKinnon remained in a clear backup role to Isiah Pacheco, though he made the most of his opportunities. His best sequence came on the Chiefs' opening possession of the second half, when he racked up 21 rushing yards to help set up a touchdown for Pacheco. McKinnon will hit free agency this offseason, though Kansas City may be inclined to bring him back on a short-term deal to continue to pair with Pacheco.