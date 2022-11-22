McKinnon tallied six rushes for 24 yards and gathered in their only target for zero yards during Sunday's 30-27 win over the Chargers.

While McKinnon's seen touches equaled the seven he saw last week, only one came via reception for no yardage. However, he could be in line for an expanded role behind Isiah Pacheco, given the news that Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's game. McKinnon's six totes were his most since week five versus the Raiders.