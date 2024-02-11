McKinnon (groin) remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after being activated from injured reserve Saturday, but he's expected to play in Super Bowl LVIII, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

After being placed on IR on Dec. 24 and undergoing surgery to address a sports hernia and fractured pelvis, McKinnon looked like a long shot to make it back at any point in the postseason. However, with the Chiefs advancing to the Super Bowl, McKinnon had some extra time to heal up, and he appears to have made dramatic strides in his recovery despite being a limited participant in practices leading up to the matchup with San Francisco. According to Palmer, McKinnon is still viewed as a game-time decision, but barring any setbacks in pregame warmups, the 31-year-old looks like he could be in store for a small role on offense behind starting running back Isiah Pacheco, though it's unclear if McKinnon will supplant Clyde Edwards-Helaire as the No. 2 option. McKinnon is expected to be formally cleared to play when Kansas City releases its inactive list approximately 90 minutes before the game's 6:30 p.m. ET scheduled kickoff.