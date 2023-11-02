McKinnon (groin) returned to a limited practice Thursday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

McKinnon didn't practice Wednesday, but his return to a limited session Thursday has him trending toward being available for Sunday's game against the Dolphins in Frankfurt. Fellow RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) has already been ruled out for Week 9 action, so the Chiefs could elect to elevate La'Mical Perine and/or Deneric Prince from their practice squad to provide the team with added backfield depth versus Miami.