McKinnon (sports hernia/pelvis) was spotted using crutches Tuesday at the Chiefs' facility and appears unlikely to return from injured reserve at any point during the postseason, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

McKinnon made his first appearance at team headquarters since he underwent surgeries Jan. 2 to address a sports hernia and a fractured pelvis. The 31-year-old missed the final three games of the regular season and will be eligible to return beginning in the divisional round if the Chiefs are able to win their wild-card game against the Dolphins on Saturday, but the veteran running back doesn't look particularly close to resuming on-field work. McKinnon, who is scheduled to become a free agent this spring, finished his third season in Kansas City with 21 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown along with 25 catches for 192 yards and four scores on 32 targets over his 12 appearances.