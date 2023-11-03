McKinnon (groin) has no injury designation and is slated to play in Sunday's Week 9 game against the Dolphins.
After missing practice Wednesday, McKinnon was able to get in limited work the remainder of the week and is good to go for a big game in Germany. On the year, McKinnon has rushed just 11 times for 21 scoreless yards and has seen three targets or fewer in seven of eight contests.
More News
-
Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon: Turns in limited practice•
-
Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon: Missing practice Wednesday•
-
Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon: Another quiet week•
-
Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon: Cleared to play Week 8•
-
Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon: Participating in practice Friday•