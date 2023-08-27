McKinnon caught his only target for 23 yards in Saturday's 33-32 preseason win over the Browns.
McKinnon entered the game on the first offensive possession with the Chiefs facing a long third down and helped keep the possession alive with a 23-yard catch. He'll likely begin the season primarily working in passing situations, though he has stepped into a more significant role in the final weeks of each of the last two campaigns.
