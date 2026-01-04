Chiefs' Jerry Tillery: Good to go for season finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tillery (personal) is active for Sunday's contest against the Raiders, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Tillery was dealing with a personal matter Friday, missing the team's final practice of the week, but he'll now be good to go for Week 18. The 29-year-old will operate in his typical role as a top reserve option behind Chris Jones and Derrick Nnadi at defensive tackle versus Las Vegas.
