Tillery (personal) is active for Sunday's contest against the Raiders, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Tillery was dealing with a personal matter Friday, missing the team's final practice of the week, but he'll now be good to go for Week 18. The 29-year-old will operate in his typical role as a top reserve option behind Chris Jones and Derrick Nnadi at defensive tackle versus Las Vegas.

