Tillery finished the 2025 season with 20 tackles (eight solo), including 1.5 sacks, and added a fumble recovery over 17 games.

Tillery was a reliable depth defensive tackle, playing 17 percent to 52 percent of defensive snaps per game throughout the entire 2025 season. The 29-year-old has been a Charger, Raider, Viking, and Chief throughout his tenure in the NFL, and 2026 could mark a return to one of those franchises or a new destination entirely for the lineman heading into his ninth season.