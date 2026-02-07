Chiefs' Jerry Tillery: Reliable on one-year deal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tillery finished the 2025 season with 20 tackles (eight solo), including 1.5 sacks, and added a fumble recovery over 17 games.
Tillery was a reliable depth defensive tackle, playing 17 percent to 52 percent of defensive snaps per game throughout the entire 2025 season. The 29-year-old has been a Charger, Raider, Viking, and Chief throughout his tenure in the NFL, and 2026 could mark a return to one of those franchises or a new destination entirely for the lineman heading into his ninth season.
