Chiefs' Jimmy Holiday: Chance to play in Week 18
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Chiefs elevated Holiday from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com reports.
Holiday has bounced on and off the Chiefs' practice squad this season and this marks his first elevation. With Rashee Rice (concussion), Tyquan Thornton (concussion) both sidelined and Xavier Worthy (illness) looking unlikely to suit up, Holiday could be active for the first time in his career.