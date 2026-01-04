default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Chiefs elevated Holiday from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com reports.

Holiday has bounced on and off the Chiefs' practice squad this season and this marks his first elevation. With Rashee Rice (concussion), Tyquan Thornton (concussion) both sidelined and Xavier Worthy (illness) looking unlikely to suit up, Holiday could be active for the first time in his career.

More News