Holiday reverted to the Chiefs' practice squad and signed a reserve/future contract with Kansas City on Monday, Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com reports.

Holiday was elevated to the Chiefs' active roster for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Raiders, when he played one of 64 offensive snaps without showing up on the box score otherwise. He'll be on the Chiefs' 90-man roster during the offseason and will look to do enough during OTAs, minicamp and training camp to earn a spot on the team's 53-man roster for the 2026 season.