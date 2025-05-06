Holiday signed a contract with Kansas City on Tuesday, Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com reports.

Holiday impressed at the team's rookie minicamp, earning himself a deal ahead of the 2025 campaign. The 6-foot-1, 211-pound wide receiver went unselected in April's 2025 NFL Draft after catching 39 of 64 targets for 476 yards and two touchdowns while also turning 48 carries into 182 yards and four scores over 13 contests with Louisiana Tech in 2024. Holiday will compete for a spot on Kansas City's 53-man roster in 2025.