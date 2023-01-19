Head coach Andy Reid said Thursday that Fortson (elbow) is "probably not" going to be activated for Saturday's AFC divisional-round matchup against the Jaguars, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.
Despite being designated to return from injured reserve Tuesday, it currently sounds like Fortson is on track to miss a fourth consecutive matchup due to a subluxated elbow. Should that eventually be the case, Noah Gray and Blake Bell are both slated to receive rotational tight end snaps behind All-Pro selection Travis Kelce this weekend.
More News
-
Chiefs' Jody Fortson: Designated to return from IR•
-
Chiefs' Jody Fortson: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Chiefs' Jody Fortson: Deemed out Week 16•
-
Chiefs' Jody Fortson: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Chiefs' Jody Fortson: Just 10 snaps in Week 14•
-
Chiefs' Jody Fortson: Draws season-high three targets•