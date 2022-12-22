Fortson (elbow) will not play in Saturday's game against the Seahawks.
Fortson did not participate during Week 16 prep while dealing with a subluxed elbow, which could keep him sidelined for multiple games. While there's still no timeline for the 27-year-old's return, his next opportunity to play will come versus Denver on Sunday, Jan. 1. With Fortson sidelined, Kansas City could be left short handed behind Travis Kelce and Noah Gray if veteran tight end Blake Bell (hip) is not activated from IR before Saturday.