Fortson (elbow) was designated to return from injured reserve and will practice Tuesday, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

Fortson missed the Chiefs' final three regular-season games due to a subluxed elbow, but he'll return to practice this week and have a shot to play in Saturday's divisional-round matchup against Jacksonville. Across 13 appearances, the backup tight end caught nine of 13 targets for 108 yards and two scores, but he played more on special teams (181 snaps) than he did on offense (175).