Fortson was on the field for 17 of the Chiefs' 76 snaps on offense and recorded two receptions for 26 yards on three targets in Sunday's 26-10 win over the Rams.

Seven-time Pro Bowler Travis Kelce remains the Chiefs' top tight end and the top fantasy producer at the position in the NFL, but backups Noah Gray and Fortson haven't been complete non-entities in the passing game. Even though Gray and Fortson are utilized mostly as blockers when on the field, they've combined to produce 26 receptions, 277 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns through Kansas City's first 11 games. Neither Gray nor Fortson is likely to see his role expand much from its current level, however, so long as Kelce remains available.