Fortson hauled in his lone target for a one-yard touchdown reception in the Chiefs' 44-21 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Starting tight end Travis Kelce had a huge outing in Week 1 (eight receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown on nine targets), but the Chiefs were still able to find playing time for depth options in Noah Gray (36 snaps, one catch for 10 yards on two targets) and Fortson (22 snaps). Gray and Fortson are still likely to operate mostly as blockers when they're on the field, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes won't hesitate to occasionally look for the big-bodied Fortson (6-foot-4, 226 pounds) near the goal line. Fortson has only six career receptions to his name, but he's scored three touchdowns.