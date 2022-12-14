Fortson went without a target while playing 10 snaps on offense in Sunday's 34-28 win over the Broncos.

After drawing a season-high three targets in the Chiefs' Week 12 win over the Rams, Fortson has largely fallen out of the game plan over the subsequent two weeks. He's been targeted just once while playing 20 snaps on offense the past two games, with Fortson picking up more reps on special teams during that stretch. Fortson looks to be the clear No. 3 option at tight end behind Travis Kelce and Noah Gray.