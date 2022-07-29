Forston reeled in six of his seven targets during training camp Friday, including an impressive catch against cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Per Sweeney, Fortson is seemingly making the strongest case to be the team's No. 2 tight end early in camp. The Chiefs also have Blake Bell and spent a fifth-round pick on Noah Gray last season with the hope Gray could develop into the future of the position, but neither should be considered a lock for the spot. Regardless of Forston's standing on the depth chart as the preseason wears on, the obvious hurdle to fantasy value is Travis Kelce ranking above him, in addition to the team's new weapons out wide and in the backfield. However, Fortson could position himself to take over as the primary tight end in the event Kelce misses time.