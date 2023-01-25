Head coach Andy Reid said Fortson (elbow) has a chance to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

Fortson returned to practice ahead of the divisional-round matchup against the Jaguars, but he ultimately remained on IR and missed a fourth straight game due to a subluxated elbow. Reid said Fortson and Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) both have a chance to be activated, but the tight end seems to be farther along than the running back. Fortson caught nine of 13 targets for 108 yards and two scores across 13 regular-season appearances this year, but it remains to be seen how large of a role he'll have if he's cleared to return for the playoff matchup.