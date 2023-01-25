Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Fortson (elbow) has a chance to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

Fortson returned to practice ahead of the divisional-round matchup against the Jaguars, but he ultimately remained on injured reserve and missed a fourth straight game due to an elbow injury. Reid said Fortson and Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) could both be back in the fold this Sunday, but the tight end seems to be further along in his recovery from injury than the running back. Fortson, who caught nine of 13 targets for 108 yards and two scores across 13 regular-season appearances, will likely have only a minimal role on offense Sunday if he's brought back from IR prior to the game.