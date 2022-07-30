Fortson left Saturday's training camp practice early due to a quadriceps injury, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.
More details about Fortson's injury will reportedly be made available Monday. The 26-year-old was reportedly making plays early on in camp and inching towards securing the No. 2 tight end gig behind Travis Kelce, but it now remains to be seen if he'll have to miss significant time. Fortson tore his Achilles last October, but has since gained clearance to participate in on-field activities.