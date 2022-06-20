Fortson (Achilles) participated in 7-on-7 drills during the Chiefs' minicamp, Nate Taylor of the Athletic reports.
Fortson tore his Achilles in October last year and was sidelined for the remainder of the 2021 season. He's been limited throughout OTAs, but his participation in minicamp team drills is an extremely encouraging sign for his availability heading into the 2022 campaign. The undrafted tight end out of Valdosta State caught five passes for 47 yards and two scores across six games during his rookie season, and if he's available to start the 2022 season, he'll likely compete with Noah Gray and Blake Bell for snaps behind Travis Kelce.