Fortson, an exclusive-rights free agent, was tendered by the Chiefs on Tuesday, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Fortson split his 356 snaps almost equally between offense and special teams last year. As the No. 3 tight end behind Travis Kelce, there weren't many tight-end targets to go around, resulting in Fortson catching 14 passes over the last two seasons. He should continue to play in a similar role this season.