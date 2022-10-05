Fortson turned his lone target into a 10-yard touchdown reception in Sunday's 41-31 win over the Buccaneers.
All three of Kansas City's tight ends finished with touchdowns on the night, as top option Travis Kelce scored on a 16-yard connection with Patrick Mahomes in the first quarter, while Noah Gray took a direct snap for a one-yard score in the second quarter. Fortson then provided the Chiefs' final touchdown of the night in the third quarter, marking the second time he's found the end zone this season. He's now scored on both of his receptions this season, but he's drawn just three targets in total through four games.