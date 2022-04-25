Fortson (Achilles) shared images Thursday of him doing individual football drills with personal trainer Bobby Stroupe in Texas, Juan Cisneros of FOX 4 Kansas City reports.

Fortson caught five passes for 47 yards and two touchdowns across six games during the 2021 campaign before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury during the Chiefs' Week 6 win over Washington. The 26-year-old, who's an exclusive right free agent, was tendered by Kansas City in mid-March and, barring his health, could have a larger role in 2022 after the departure of Tyreek Hill. It's an encouraging sign to see the second-year tight end training with Stroupe, who's also Patrick Mahomes' trainer, but it remains unclear if he'll be 100 percent by the start of training camp.