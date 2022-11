Fortson (quadriceps/illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Titans, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

Fortson landed on the injury report Wednesday as a non-participant due to a quadriceps injury, but he's now being listed with an illness as well. The severity of the issues remain unclear, but the reserve tight end will miss at least one game. If Kansas City doesn't elevate a tight end for Week 9, Noah Gray will be the only backup available behind Travis Kelce.