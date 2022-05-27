Fortson (Achilles) was working in a limited fashion during Thursday's OTA sessions, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.
Fortson's participation in the Chiefs' OTAs is particularly encouraging after he was already seen doing individual drills with his personal trainer Wednesday. The second-year tight end is returning from a season-ending injury torn Achilles in October of 2021 and was also seen wearing a full-length compression sleeve Thursday. There was no guarantee that Fortson will be a participant in Phase 3 of Kansas City's upcoming voluntary workouts according to Charles Goldman of USA Today, but his continued to recovery is an encouraging sign for his availability for the start of the regular season.