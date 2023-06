Fortson signed his exclusive-rights tender with the Chiefs on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Forston will officially return to Kansas City for his third season. The 27-year-old made nine receptions on 13 targets last year for 108 yards and two touchdowns. He'll likely be working to earn a role on special teams and as the team's No. 3 or 4 tight end in 2023.