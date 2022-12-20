Fortson is unlikely to play Saturday against the Seahawks due to an elbow injury and could be sidelined for multiple weeks, Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride reports.

Head coach Andy Reid said Tuesday that Fortson didn't practice Tuesday because his elbow subluxated. The extent of the injury remains unclear, but it sounds likely Fortson could miss at least one game. However, on a positive note, the Chiefs designated Blake Bell (hip) to return from IR Tuesday, so he could help fill some of the backup tight end duties if Fortson is out for an extended period.