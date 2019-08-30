Chiefs' Joe Fortson: Catches touchdown pass

Fortson caught two of three targets for 38 yards and a touchdown in Thursday night's 27-20 preseason loss to the Packers.

Fortson went for a game-long reception of 36 yards, but his score came off a two-yard catch from Kyle Shurmur toward the end of the second quarter. Despite those contributions, Fortson probably still hasn't done enough to make the Chiefs' roster ahead of the regular season.