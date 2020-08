Fortson has made a number of impressive plays during the Chiefs' training camp, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

Fortson certainly stands out at 6-foot-6, 230 pounds, and has used his frame to make a number of tough catches on a daily basis. He's pushing to make the 53-man roster, but it may be a tough hill to climb considering the caliber of incumbent wideouts the team boasts.