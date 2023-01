Thuney's ankle injury that took him out of Sunday's win against the Broncos is the same ankle he missed time with previously this season, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Thuney missed Week 12 and 13 with an ankle injury, but he now may miss more time after potentially aggravating the injury Sunday against the Broncos. McDowell notes that Thuney will undergo further testing Monday, to figure out the severity of the damage done to his ankle.