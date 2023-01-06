Thuney (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Raiders.
In the Chiefs' Week 17 win over the Broncos, Thuney aggravated the ankle injury that kept him sidelined Weeks 12 and 13. He appears to have avoided a significant setback, as he managed limited practices Tuesday through Thursday to give himself a chance to play in Saturday's regular-season finale. Official word on the starting left guard's status will come will the release of the Chiefs' inactive list 90 minutes prior to Saturday's 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff.