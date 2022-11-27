site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chiefs' Joe Thuney: Isn't suiting up in Week 12
RotoWire Staff
Nov 27, 2022
Thuney (ankle) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Rams.
Thuney is now slated to miss his first game of the 2022-23 campaign as a result of an ankle issue. In his absence, Nick Allegretti seems like the likely candidate to fill the vacated starting left guard role.
