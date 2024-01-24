Thuney (pectoral) won't practice Wednesday and is unlikely to play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Thuney still has a few more days to prove he's healthy enough to play, but at this stage of the week, the standout left guard is probably closer to doubtful than questionable for the playoff contest. Meanwhile, starting right guard Trey Smith (illness) also missed practice Wednesday, but he's a likelier bet than Thuney to suit up Sunday. Reserve guard Nick Allegretti has 13 career regular-season starts to his name and would represent an experienced fill-in option if Thuney is sidelined this weekend.