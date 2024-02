Thuney (pectoral) was listed as a non-participant on the Chiefs' estimated injury report for the second day in a row Thursday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport already reported before the AFC Championship Game that Thuney would be a "long shot" to play in the Super Bowl if the Chiefs were to advance. The 2023 First Team All-Pro started all 17 regular season games and Kansas City's first two playoff games. If he can't suit up Feb. 11 against the 49ers, Nick Allegretti is next up on the depth chart.