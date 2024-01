Thuney (pectoral) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Thuney was unable to practice all week after he exited the Chiefs' divisional-round win over the Bills with a pectoral injury, so it's not a surprise that he won't be suiting up Sunday. Kansas City's offensive line could very well struggle to replace the 31-year-old, as he received first-team All-Pro honors this season. Without Thuney, Nick Allegretti is expected to get the nod at left guard.