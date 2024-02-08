Thuney (pectoral) didn't practice Wednesday.

The Chiefs' All-Pro left guard is believed to be dealing with a significant pectoral injury, and coach Andy Reid has expressed doubt about Thuney's availability for the Super Bowl. However, NFL Network's James Palmer reported that "those around Thuney still believe that there is a shot" he can play. Veteran Nick Allegretti made the start at left guard versus the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game and should be there again this week if Thuney is absent.