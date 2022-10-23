site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chiefs' Joe Thuney: Playing Sunday
Thuney (hand) is active Sunday against the 49ers, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
Thuney missed some practice time this week with the injury, but he feels good enough to play Sunday. He'll start at left guard for the Chiefs.
