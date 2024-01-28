Thuney (pectoral), who has already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Ravens, is unlikely to play in the Super Bowl if the Chiefs can beat Baltimore, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Thuney has received varying diagnoses' on his pectoral injury, with some experts believing it is torn, while others believe it's just a strain. Either way, it appears the 31-year-old's season is over and he may need surgery to repair the injury. Nick Allegretti is expected to start at left guard in his place for the AFC Championship Game.