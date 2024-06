Head coach Andy Reid told reporters Thursday that he expects Thuney (pectoral) to be available for the beginning of the regular season, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Reid also noted that Thuney is "kind of right on the border" regarding his return for the start of training camp, which is another positive sign for the 31-year-old's recovery. Once Thuney is back on the field, he's expected to remain Kansas City's top left guard.