Chiefs' Joe Thuney: Should start in Week 14
Thuney (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.
Thuney is now slated to reclaim his starting left guard position versus Denver, after he missed both of the previous two contests due to an ankle issue.
