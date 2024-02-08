Thuney (pectoral) didn't practice Wednesday.

The two-time Pro Bowl left guard is believed to be dealing with a significant pectoral injury, and head coach Andy Reid has expressed doubt about Thuney's availability for Sunday's Super Bowl matchup with the 49ers. However, James Palmer of NFL Network relays that "those around Thuney still believe that there is a shot" he can play. Veteran Nick Allegretti made the start at left guard versus the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game and should get another start this weekend if Thuney is ruled out.