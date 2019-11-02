Chiefs' Joey Ivie: Added to active roster
Ivie was promoted to the Chiefs' 53-man roster Saturday.
Ivie was let go by Kansas City in mid-September and ultimately landed on the team's practice squad. He will now be called up to help provide depth at defensive tackle.
