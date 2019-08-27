Chiefs' John Lovett: Lands on IR
The Chiefs placed Lovett (shoulder) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Lovett suffered a shoulder injury during a preseason game against the Bengals, the severity of which will likely cost him the entire 2019 season. The 23-year-old fullback will turn his attention towards getting fully healthy.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football prep: TE strategy
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Auction draft: Different strokes
There's a mistake many Fantasy auctioneers make, even ones on big fancy Fantasy websites. Dave...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Get Jackson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Brady
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your fantasy football draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Jacobs wows
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...