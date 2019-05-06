Chiefs' John Lovett: Signs with Chiefs

Lovett signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent Monday, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Lovett joins Kansas City's quarterback room alongside fellow undrafted rookies T.J. Linta and Kyle Shurmur. During the 2018 season with Princeton, Lovett managed an 18:3 TD:INT ratio.

