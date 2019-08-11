Chiefs' John Lovett: Sustains shoulder injury

Lovett separated his shoulder in Saturday's game against the Bengals, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Pryor also reports that team medics were able to put Lovett's shoulder back in and that the timetable for his recovery is unknown. The 23-year-old made some nice plays before exiting the game, including a 22-yard reception.

